KNOXVILLE — An unusual college football regular season has been followed up by an equally unusual coaching carousel, but it doesn’t appear as if Tennessee is going to be involved this time.
SEC programs like LSU and Florida filled their head coaching vacancies earlier this week with Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Louisiana’s Billy Napier, respectively, but the unexpected departure of Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal left a huge void at another powerhouse program in Oklahoma, which is set to join the conference in 2025.
Enter Josh Heupel, the Vols’ first year head coach who is fresh off of an impressive 7-5 turnaround season with a bowl game still to play for. He also was a Heisman Trophy finalist and won a national championship as the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2000.
It didn’t take long after news broke that Riley was taking over as the Trojans’ skipper Sunday for Heupel’s name to be thrown around as potential replacement at the same place he was fired as co-offensive coordinator by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops in 2014.
Heupel didn’t let those rumors of a possible return to his alma mater fester, addressing the topic on Tuesday morning during a radio appearance on The Erik Ainge Show on Knoxville’s 99.1 WNML.
“As you build a successful program with your staff ... your name has an opportunity to come up for different openings,” Heupel said. “For myself and my family, we absolutely love Knoxville. We came to Tennessee because of the power of the ‘T,’ believed in the power of the fanbase and the opportunity to build something really special ... We love being in Knoxville. That’s home for us. I love being in the building with our staff and our players and I feel stronger today than I did 10 months ago when I first took the job about what we’re going to be able to do. ... I know we’re building a championship caliber team and program.
“We absolutely love Tennessee and believe what we’re going to be building here and can’t be happier and more excited about where we’re going to be able to do next year and in the coming years.”
Heupel, who’s current contract runs through the 2026 season at $4 million per year, already has the most wins of a first year Tennessee coach since Lane Kiffin won seven games in 2009. With a bowl win next month, he can become the program’s most successful first year head coach since Phillip Fulmer, who finished 10-2 in 1993.
