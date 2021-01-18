KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee on Monday fired coach Jeremy Pruitt for cause after completing an internal investigation into potential NCAA violations that showed Pruitt did not meet the university’s expectations for promoting an atmosphere of compliance.
Tennessee assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton also were fired for cause, while four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a quality control coach were terminated as well.
The ability to fire Pruitt for cause prevents Tennessee from having to pay him a $12.8 million buyout. The buyout for Pruitt and his staff as a whole was $18.6 million.
Pruitt’s tenure ended after three seasons in which he went 16-19 (.457). Derek Dooley is the only Tennessee coach since 1944 with a lower winning percentage.
“What is so disturbing, as demonstrated by the scope of these actions, is the number of violations and people involved and their efforts to conceal their activities from our compliance staff and from the athletic department’s leaders,” Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “Despite a strong compliance culture in our athletic department, we must look for ways to further strengthen our processes.
“We deeply regret the impact this may have on our many student-athletes, particularly the vast majority of our football players who have had no involvement in this matter at all.”
Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who was hired as a defensive assistant on Jan. 12, was named acting head coach for the Vols.
Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer also announced plans to retire as soon as his replacement is hired.
Fulmer and Pruitt’s destiny have been linked together since the infamous 2017 coaching search that turned upside down when former Tennessee athletic director John Currie planned to finalize a deal with former Rutgers and Tampa Bay coach Greg Schiano.
Tennessee was forced to renege on the offer after receiving intense backlash from fans, donors and Tennessee politicians because of Schiano’s connection to Penn State during the time of the Jerry Sanducky scandal, resulting in the firing of Currie and subsequent hiring of Fulmer on Dec. 1.
Fulmer hired Pruitt on Dec. 7 as Tennessee’s 26th head coach.
After going 5-7 in his inaugural season, Pruitt immediately attracted criticism in 2019 when Tennessee lost to Georgia State as a 26-point favorite in the season opener. The Vols rebounded from a 1-4 start to win seven out of their last eight games in 2019, leading Tennessee to offer Pruitt an extension before the 2020 season.
Fulmer declared the Vols were “back” during a signing day celebration on Feb. 6, eluding to the glory days that have eluded the program for two decades, but Tennessee proved it was anything but this season. UT became the first team in program history to lose six consecutive games by double digits and its 3-7 finish marked the fewest wins for the program since 1924.
Things went from bad to worse after the season concluded as the offseason became marred by alleged violations and an exodus of players leaving the program.
As a result, Tennessee once again will be searching for a new football coach — its fifth since 2009.
“We are deeply disappointed in the activities that led to the action taken today regarding Coach Pruitt,” Plowman said. “We are proud of the great history and traditions of our football program, and we will restore integrity and win at a championship level.”
