Tennessee will open its 2021 football season a little earlier than originally scheduled.
The Vols, who were slated to host Bowling Green on Sept. 4 in their season opener, will now play the Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 2, inside Neyland Stadium, the school announced Tuesday.
The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff (TV: SEC Network).
“Any time you consider moving football games to a weekday — which is rare — you want to be sensitive to out-of-town fans who have to make plans to travel to Knoxville,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a university release. “In this case, the Labor Day holiday and four-month lead time should help in that regard. Sliding our opener to this Thursday primetime window gave us a wondering opportunity for our football student-athletes to kickoff their season in the national spotlight.”
Tennessee and Bowling Green are meeting for just the second time, the last game between the two programs coming in the 2015 season opener. The Vols won that contest 59-30 inside Nashville's Nissan Stadium.
UT’s last Thursday night game was against Appalachian State to open the 2016 season at Neyland Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.