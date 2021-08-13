KNOXVILLE — The historic accomplishments of four Tennessee football trailblazers will be immortalized in the shadows of Neyland Stadium next month.
Bronze statues of former Vols Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin are set to be unveiled outside of Gate 21 just hours ahead of Tennessee’s 2021 season opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 and will coincide with Neyland Stadium’s centennial celebration.
The four players share a commonality as the first of their kind in the annals of SEC football history that transcended their on-field successes.
McClain, who starred at wide receiver for Tennessee, was the school’s first black player when he signed with the Vols in 1967. Three years later, defensive back Jackie Walker became the first black football All-American in SEC history.
In 1972, Condredge Holloway started at quarterback for Tennessee, marking the first time a black player started at the position for an SEC program. More recently, quarterback Tee Martin joined the fraternity when he led the Vols to an undefeated season in 1998, the first black quarterback of an SEC team to win a national championship.
Highlighting the four players accomplishments has become an integral part of first-year Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White’s “My All” campaign, which is aimed at fundraising to enhance the student-athlete experience at UT while emphasizing the school’s progressive past.
“It’s an honor for this university to be able to permanently recognize the impact of these men in such a wonderful way,” White said in a university release. “We are proud of what their names represent and I believe this is a fitting tribute. They carried themselves with strength and grace as they laid the way for so many others.
“I love that our football student-athletes will pass by this installation during every Vol Walk. I hope it serves as a reminder of those who came before them and paved the way for progress.”
Integration in SEC football began in 1965 when Kentucky signed Nat Northington. Tennessee wasn’t far behind.
McClain, an Antioch, Tennessee native, was one of two black players that former Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey recruited in 1967. The other was former Alcoa star Albert Davis, who eventually ended up at Tennessee State and never played for the Vols.
McClain made more history against Georgia Tech on Oct. 12, 1968 when he hauled in a Bubba Wyche pass in the end zone to notch his place as the first black player to score a touchdown for an SEC team.
“It’s certainly an honor to be remembered and placed into history at the University of Tennessee,” McClain said. “It’s a wonderful thing. I hope I can influence many others to come forth and give their very best to the university and continue to make a difference in the world.”
Walker starred at Fulton High School in Knoxville before signing on to play at Tennessee in 1968.
During his junior season in 1970, Walker accounted for 132 tackles and five interceptions at linebacker, helping the Vols reach the Sugar Bowl in head coach Bill Battle’s first season.
Walker passed away in 2002, but his brother, Marshall, a football star in his own right at Fulton before signing to play at Florida A&M, will be on hand at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 2 on his behalf.
“I want to first say that I’m honored to be able to represent the Walker family when Jackie’s statue gets unveiled,” Walker said. “I believe Jackie would feel it’s a tremendous honor to have a statue on the University of Tennessee campus. None of us ever expected this.”
Holloway’s quarterbacking debut aired before a nationally-televised audience on ABC on Sept. 9, 1972 against Georgia Tech.
A highly-touted recruit out of Huntsville, Alabama, Holloway chose Tennessee over Alabama after Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bryant told him that the school “wasn’t ready” for a black quarterback.
Holloway gave fans — and opponents — a taste of what was in store for the next four years, running and passing all over the Yellow Jackets in a 34-3 win.
“When I first heard about this, I was pretty shocked,” Holloway said. “It’s a great honor. I’m nothing but grateful. I enjoyed all the things I did there at the University of Tennessee, but a lot of credit for this honor goes to my teammates.
“Back when I was playing, I never thought about opening doors for other players in the future. I just thought about trying to play my best and get along well with my teammates.”
Martin was tasked with filling the shoes of Peyton Manning, who was drafted first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Tennessee, which spent most of the 1990s in the top 10, was expected to take a step back in 1998 in Manning’s absence, but instead flipped the script under Martin’s leadership.
The Vols managed an 11-0 regular season before winning the SEC championship and then the inaugural BCS National Championship over Florida State, 23-16, on Jan. 4, 1999.
“I want to say thank you to the Tennessee athletic department-past and present-for this outstanding honor,” Martin said. “I want this statue to represent those who came before me and opened doors for me at the University of Tennessee — Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway to name a few.
I want to thank my teammates and coaches for their hard work and love during some of the most memorable years in UT football history.”
