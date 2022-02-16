KNOXVILLE — The film session following Tennessee’s 28-point loss to Kentucky on Jan. 15 inside Rupp Arena could not have been kind to Kennedy Chandler.
The freshman point guard had his worst defensive performance of the season, allowing junior guard Sahvir Wheeler and fellow 5-star freshman TyTy Washington to blow past him time and time again for uncontested layups.
Wheeler (28 points), Washington (21) and graduate transfer Kellan Grady (16) combined for 65 of Kentucky’s 107 points while shooting 23-of-31 (74.2%) from the floor.
No. 16 Tennessee took that harrowing defeat personally, and this time it was Chandler, freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler and junior guard Santiago Vescovi who dominated the backcourt battle while also smothering No. 4 Kentucky. Wheeler, Washington, who was limited with an injured ankle, and Grady combined for 18 points as the Vols rebounded with a 76-63 victory Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We gave them too many great shots and open shots (in the first game), so we came in knowing we had to defend them because all three of them are great scorers,” Chandler said. “We had to stop them on the defensive end today, and that’s what we did.”
While Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) stifled Kentucky’s dynamic backcourt, Chandler, Zeigler and Vescovi paced the Vols’ offense with a combined 49 points. Vescovi tallied a game-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting while Chandler added 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Zeigler posted 14 points off the bench while going 4-of-8 from the floor.
The trio also combined for three turnovers after coughing up seven of Tennessee’s 20 giveaways in its first meeting with Kentucky (21-5, 10-3). The Wildcats scored 32 points off those miscues in the first meeting but only scored seven points off turnovers this time around.
“We know they played great (at Kentucky),” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They got out early and ran really hard, that was a major emphasis. We knew we had to do a better job matching up. We did much more switching tonight with our defense. Offensively we gave ourselves a chance, not turning the ball over as much as we did (at Kentucky). Again, there were a lot of good things that happened. But, overall, in the first half our defense was where it needed to be.”
Tennessee got going shortly after Zeigler and Kentucky strength and conditioning coach Rob Harris started a kerfuffle in front of the Kentucky bench after sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson dove out of bounds saving a loose ball.
Chandler followed with eight unanswered points, scoring in the paint followed by back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Vols a 23-17 lead. Vescovi registered 10 of his 18 points over the final six minutes, 12 seconds of the first half.
Zeigler hit a floater to put Tennessee back up to double digits after Kentucky trimmed its advantage to 51-43 and then hit a 3 to give UT a 58-45 lead a few minutes later. Zeigler buried another long ball with 5:36 remaining to give the Vols a 20-point lead.
“I just know that Zakai said that their strength and conditioning coach shoved him, and I was like, ‘Why is he shoving you when you tried to help Fulky?’” Chandler said. “Things like that, it pumps us up — just like what happened with LSU here. They gave us great energy and we just let them know they weren’t going to punk us.”
A blowout loss to its biggest rival proved to be the wake-up call Tennessee needed.
The Vols have won eight straight in SEC play since that defeat, limiting conference opponents to 63.5 points per game while scoring more than 70 points six times in that span — a threshold they did not surpass once in their first four SEC games before heading to Lexington.
“Coming into this game, people knew that we lost to Kentucky by (28) last time we played them, and we wanted to make a statement and let Kentucky know that we’re not that same team,” Chandler said. “We showed them who we truly are and we showed the whole world who we can be.”
