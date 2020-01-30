Jay Graham is coming back to Rocky Top.
One of the best running backs in Tennessee football history, Graham on Thursday afternoon was announced as the Vols’ newest running backs coach on head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff.
Graham has coached running backs at Florida State, South Carolina and most recently Texas A&M. Along with Pruitt, Graham won a national title as a coach with Florida State in 2013.
Since that season, six running backs coached by Graham have been selected in the NFL Draft, including the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and the Atlanta Falcons’ Devonta Freeman.
“He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself,” Pruitt said in a university release. “He’s the total package as a coach with his experience playing in the NFL and his years coaching in the SEC and ACC. He has tremendous work ethic and an impressive ability to connect with young people.”
Graham rushed for 2,609 yards and scored 25 touchdowns for Tennessee from 1993-96 and played in the NFL for six years.
For the Vols in 1995, he rushed for 1,438 yards – the second most yards in a single season by a Tennessee player. That season he had 11 100-yard games and scored 12 touchdowns. His 14 career 100-yard games rank second in school history.
Graham was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. His pro career also included stops with the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks.
