KNOXVILLE — Tennessee players sat watching film inside Pratt Pavilion when they heard Kobe Bryant passed away.
For each and every one of them — and so many other people around the world — Bryant was somebody they watched with awe as the 5-time NBA champion dominated the court with a competitive fire few athletes possess.
Many emulated some of his greatest moments time and time again, memories of which rushed to the forefront of their minds when trying to process the news.
“When (my assistant coaches) told them what had happened, guys in the room started crying,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I think that shows you the impact (he had).”
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.
Tennessee (12-7, 4-2 SEC) plans to wear purple laces during its meeting with Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3) on Tuesday (TV: SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.) to honor the 18-time All-Star.
Barnes understands the heartbreak the sporting world felt because he remembers the feeling the same way about Bryant when he first saw the future Hall of Famer during an AAU event at Fairleigh Dickinson the summer before Bryant’s senior year at Lower Merion High School (Penn.).
One of his assistants at the time showed him to a court he was supposed to watch, but during a timeout Barnes’ attention drifted to Bryant “putting on a show” on another court.
It was the only performance that mattered to Barnes in that gymnasium.
“I said if you get me that kid, we’ll win the national championship,” Barnes said. “He was, without question, the greatest high school player I’ve ever watched since I’ve been coaching. Everything that he did back then, he just took it to a different level.”
Bryant continued that excellence throughout his 20-year NBA career.
He won a pair of scoring titles in 2006 and 2007 before winning MVP in 2008. He was also named to NBA All-Defensive teams 12 times, accomplishing all of that while inspiring the next generation of basketball players as evidenced by redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner’s Instagram post on Sunday.
“Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant aka the GOAT inspired this young kid from Florence, Alabama to be more and do more every day since I fell in love with the game of basketball at 10 yrs old,” Turner posted. “I always asked myself how was I going to let Kobe Bryant outwork me when he is already 10x better than me? That question got me out of bed countless times when I didn’t feel like going to the gym & getting better. You impacted this world greatly with your mindset to be the best by any means necessary.
“There will forever be kids around the world shooting fade-aways in trash cans and miniature goals wanting to be you! And while some may come close, there will never be another Mamba!”
That work ethic, often referred to as the “Mamba Mentality,” is what separated Bryant from the rest of his peers, and why his passing impacted so many within the sport.
“These players do grow up watching these guys, every move they make,” Barnes said. “Kobe, he’s certainly one of the greatest players ever. And it’s the way he did it. He did everything a coach would want.
“You talk to your players about wanting to win, the competitive spirit, and how hard you have to work. Everyone knows about his six-hour workouts, the running, being in the gym, his body. … He’s a guy that, for so many years, coaches used him because he was everything everybody wanted to coach.”
