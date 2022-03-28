KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s offense caught opponents off guard last season, setting and shattering program records while soaring to the top of college football’s offensive elite.
That was the idea when the Vols hired Josh Heupel away from Central Florida in January 2021, but the amount of time it took Tennessee to excel on that side of the ball was ahead of schedule.
The Vols’ coaching staff won’t have the luxury of surprising opposing defenses this fall. They have earned a reputation as a team that can score quickly and post big numbers in the process. For both Heupel and second-year offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, that will be the expectation again, but they’re using spring camp to evolve their scheme and keep the rest of the SEC’s defenses on their toes when preparing to face them.
“I think being in this league for a year now and having a really good feel for how people are going to play, we’re always trying to attack from a multitude of different ways, from a tempo standpoint, spacing standpoint,” Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said. “Now, how do we grow and change as people have a year on us? … Just continuing to create variation, whether it’s in tempo, whether it’s formational, but continue to create different ways essentially, at the end of the day, to get our playmakers the ball.”
Tennessee is set to return a few key playmakers that were responsible for last season’s production, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, but it added to its arsenal, too, bringing in a crop of young talent from its most recent signing class, some of which are already on campus and participating in spring practices.
Among them is touted quarterback Tayven Jackson, who led Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, to back-to-back Class 6A state titles his junior and senior seasons. The coaching staff is seeing the traits that made him a top-15 quarterback (according to 247Sports) in the 2021 signing class, early in his Tennessee tenure.
“Tayven Jackson just had a really, really good day (Saturday),” Golesh said. “Tayven is really, really fun to watch. He’s a really good athlete. He’s got a really quick release. He’s really grasped the offense through three days, well. It’ll be interesting to see as things pile up as you go into (days) four, five and six, what he actually looks like. It’ll be interesting when we scrimmage next week and coaches are off the field what he looks like.
“He’s a superb athlete, has a really good understanding and has a really quick trigger. Everything we kind of hoped he would be.”
For now, Jackson is the future at the position, but here’s little question about the present.
Unlike last spring, there is no doubt about Tennessee’s quarterback situation. Hooker took the reins three games into the 2021 season as a transfer and jolted the Vols almost instantly to finish among the upper echelon of SEC quarterbacks in nearly every statistical category.
As the offense looks to find way to stay innovative, Hooker gets a say in how that system will be run.
“You know who the guy is going into it, so it helps you as you game plan,” Golesh said. “Him and Joe (Milton) really aren’t drastically different in terms of skill-set, so we didn’t have to change drastically there when that change happened. In terms of input in the offense, he now has a really good understanding of it. He’ll speak up. He’s not a big ‘ask you for things’ guy, more of a ‘tell you what he doesn’t want’ guy. He has the same input he had a year ago. … Obviously it’s all about him being comfortable back there.”
Having a solidified starting signal caller with the resume to back it up has also changed Tennessee’s approach through one week of spring practices, both on the field and in team meetings.
“(Knowing the starting quarterback) makes it a lot easier,” Golesh said. “You’re rotating less and you’re being less political about it. So, there’s less meeting with me and (quarterbacks coach) Joey (Hazle). We, last year, would have meetings daily on the rotation and what plays you can run with certain guys. … It’s certainly easier right now knowing who the one is, who the two is … so just having Hendon, he knows he’s a leader. Those guys look to him as a leader.”
