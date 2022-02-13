KNOXVILLE — Zakai Zeigler needs no reminder of Tennessee’s first meeting with Kentucky. That memory has not become any less vivid almost a month later.
“It was the worst feeling I’ve had in basketball,” Zeigler said.
The No. 19 Vols gave up more than 100 points in regulation for the first time since Nov. 24, 2006, when they played the Wildcats on Jan. 15 inside Rupp Arena. Kentucky shot 67.9% from the floor, including a 78.6% mark in the first half, behind a combination of hot shooting and a lackadaisical defensive effort from Tennessee that surrendered wide-open shots and point-blank layups.
“I said it and I’ll say it again, Kentucky would’ve beaten anybody in the country (that day),” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I mean, they were just phenomenal. It was as good of a basketball (team effort) that we’ve ever coached against. … They came out and hit us early. We gave them the room to get out and run. Their basket looked like it had a magnet to it. You can’t take anything away from them because they did anything and everything they wanted to do.
“I think they’ve improved since then, too. I think we’ve improved. There were a lot of mistakes that we made that game, and we certainly can’t make them again or we’ll get the same results.”
The loss provided the first of two reality checks for Tennessee — the second being its late run in a loss to Texas on Jan. 29 — and the Vols have responded by winning seven straight SEC games, the latest being a 73-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee has scored more than 70 points in five of its victories during its conference winning streak after failing to cross that threshold in its first four SEC games prior to being shredded by Kentucky. It has done so while maintaining the defensive intensity that propelled it to its early success, limiting its last eight opponents to an average of 62.1 points per game.
“I honestly think we just know what’s working and we’re sticking with that,” Zeigler said. “Each player knows their hot spots and where they’re at, and when you get to those spots, you shoot that ball and whether you make or miss, we know you can make the next one. Defensively, we know that we have to up the pressure. We know that we can be, if not the best, one of the best defenses in the country.”
The Vols get another crack at the Wildcats on Tuesday (TV: ESPN, 9 p.m.) with the lessons it learned in its first meeting and the improvements it has put forth since.
Kentucky, one of the hottest teams in the country, enters riding an 11-game winning streak and visions of beating Tennessee twice in a single regular season for the first time since 2011-12 while the Vols look to prove they belong in upper echelon-tier of the SEC — none of the teams they have beat during their streak have a winning record in conference.
“We just know that we don’t want to have that feeling again and that we have to come physically and mentally prepared for that game,” Zeigler said. “We know we have to do exactly what we do every day in practice. It’s not a revenge game or anything. We got to look at as we got to continue what we’re doing and do what’s working.”
