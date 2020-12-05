KNOXVILLE — When Tennessee quarterback J.T Shrout entered the game with 11:15 remaining in the fourth quarter against Florida, Vol fans began groaning on social media and messages boards.
They were upset that the redshirt sophomore was replacing freshman Harrison Bailey, who made his first career start during Tennessee’s 31-19 loss to No. 6 Florida (8-1, 8-1 SEC) at Neyland Stadium.
Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had missed the last 13 practices. Many Vol fans had pinned their hopes on Bailey becoming the savior of the floundering Tennessee program. They wanted Bailey to receive as many reps as possible.
During the game’s final 11:15, Shrout also presented a strong case that he deserves to be Tennessee’s quarterback of the future. He engineered two touchdown drives of more than 90 yards to make the final score more respectable. Florida was playing soft coverage with a 24-point lead, but Shrout was still highly efficient. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Bailey finished his day 14 of 21 for 111 yards and a touchdown in three quarters of action.
Tennessee (2-6, 2-6) again has uncertainty, and again, UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt declined to commit to a starting quarterback.
“Every week, we go out there and we see (which quarterback) competes in practice and who does the best job to affect the guys around them,” Pruitt said. “We will do that as long as I am the head coach here at every position, so you don’t have to ask me the question (about the quarterback competition) ever again. … I thought Harrison and J.T did pretty good jobs, considering they hadn’t played a whole lot of ball. It was a pretty good defense they were going against, and I thought they had some poise there. Obviously Harrison — this being the first time he’s played in a game like this all the way through — probably held the ball too long a few times. I thought he kept his poise. I thought he scrambled well and kept his eyes down the field. There were really a lot of positives to see.
“I thought J.T came in and did a really nice job, too.”
Besides the improved quarterback play, Tennessee’s sixth straight loss followed a familiar script. Tennessee’s offense moved the ball early, but sputtered during the middle portion. The defense made plays, but allowed too many big chunks in the passing game.
The Vols challenged Florida for a quarter and a half. The Gators responded with 24 points to clinch the SEC East. The Vols extended their historic streak of double-digit losses.
After the game, Pruitt asked his players in the locker room what they thought the difference was between their program and the one in Gainesville.
“Our team isn’t quitting,” Pruitt said. “We don’t have an effort problem. We don’t have a toughness problem, but we got an execution problem. We have to work hard to fix that, and our guys will.”
Resolving the quarterback situation will help. The Vol quarterbacks have tossed seven interceptions — three of those returned for touchdowns.
On Saturday, Tennessee didn’t throw an interception for the first time since their 35-12 victory over Missouri on Oct. 3. Harrison showed poise on Tennessee’s 11-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. He threaded a 19-yard pass to convert a third-and-9. He sensed Florida’s pressure and escaped for a 15-yard run to move the ball to the Florida 15. He punctuated the drive with a 15-yard touchdown strike to Eric Gray that gave the Vols a 7-3 lead.
Bailey also showed growing pains. He held the ball too long on some plays, resulting in six Florida sacks. He overthrew several open receivers, missing opportunities to change the momentum.
Shrout hadn’t played since Tennessee’s 34-7 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17, when he threw an interception on his first possession. He looked much improved against Florida. He orchestrated an 11-play, 94-yard drive on his first possession. He finished his second possession by lofting a 22-yard pass to Jones in the back-left corner of the end zone on fourth-and-10.
“I just try to make the best out of every opportunity I get,” Shrout said. “I am not 100% sure how (the quarterback competition) will go. That’s the coach’s call. I just want to compete and prepare like I’m the guy. Whatever happens, happens.”
