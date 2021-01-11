KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is gearing up for a week Rick Barnes has only experienced once in his 34-year head coaching career.
The Vols were slated to play South Carolina inside Colonial Life Arena today, but a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gamecocks’ program led to a postponement. Missouri had similar issues, forcing a postponement of its meeting with Vanderbilt that led to the restructuring of the schedule that will now pit UT and Vanderbilt against each other twice in a five-day span.
The first meeting will take place inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville tonight (TV: ESPN2, 7 p.m.) before the two turn around and face off inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday. A makeup date for UT’s bout with South Carolina has yet to be determined.
The only other time Barnes has prepared to play the same opponent in the same week came when he was at Texas and closed the 2007-08 regular season against Oklahoma State on March 9, 2008, before playing them again in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament five days later.
“We’ll go about this game the way we do it and then we’ll turn around and do it again,” Barnes said. “Obviously, (Vanderbilt) will be fresher on our players memories after the game, but we’ll proceed as we always do. Normally you have some games in between where you can see against them go up against some different things to make some adjustments to your plan, but in this case the adjustments from one game to the other will be made off of the first game.”
The Commodores (4-5, 0-3 SEC) suffered three-point losses to Kentucky (77-74) and Mississippi State (84-81) in their last two SEC games, results that underline their improvement from a year ago when nine of their 15 conference losses had double-digit margins.
Sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is the driving force behind Vanderbilt’s step forward under second-year coach Jerry Stackhouse.
Pippen ranks second in the SEC in points (21.6) and assists per game (5.8) while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 36.5% from behind the 3-point line after averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 assists per game as a freshman.
“He is a guy that went in last year and had to learn on the job,” Barnes said. “He had to stay out there. They needed him on the court. Just like I told our young freshman a year ago, Josiah-Jordan James. He didn’t get a chance to sit on the bench when he wasn’t playing well. He had to stay out there when he knew he wasn’t playing up to the level he wanted to play to. People were probably getting down on him, but in some ways that’s what helps guys grow quicker than anything because of the fact that they’ve got to fight through those tough days.”
Tennessee (10-1, 3-1) will have two cracks at slowing down Pippen as it looks to extend its winning streak over its in-state rival to eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.