A Tennessee softball player was handing her plane ticket to a gate agent at the airport on Thursday when coach Karen Weekly got a phone call that changed everything.
Get the players back together. Don’t board the plane. Get on the bus. Come back to campus.
The SEC-opening series against Texas A&M would have to wait. The season was suspended.
The sports world already was in a whirlwind due to the increasing momentum of the coronavirus outbreak. In that moment, the crisis came to Knoxville.
At the time of the softball players being called back from the airport, the SEC was just putting the season on hold. On Tuesday it went a step further and canceled the entire spring sports season.
It was a harsh reality but one Weekly said her players seemed to understand.
“A lot of emotions, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear, a lot of confusion,” Weekly said Tuesday afternoon. “What I was most proud of with our student-athletes is despite our disappointment about softball they quickly saw the bigger picture and this is about a world health crisis.
“This is about taking care of the greater good and that each of us has a responsibility in that respect to do our part to curb the spread of the virus.”
The SEC’s cancellation includes all regular season conference and non-conference competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year and all SEC championship events.
In addition, all spring football games are canceled and no pro days can be conducted by SEC schools.
Other activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings remain suspended through at least April 15.
“This is a difficult for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
In a press conference on Tuesday, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said no Tennessee athlete has tested positive for the virus.
Most of the university’s athletes have left campus to be at home with their families. The few who are left behind have plans to leave this week. Fulmer said the students are welcome to be on campus, but that workout facilities will not be open.
The school will, however, support them medically and nutritionally.
“We need to and we have put our competitive nature aside in the Southeastern Conference and come together to fight the spread of this virus,” Fulmer said as part of his opening statement during Tuesday’s press conference. “Our coaches and athletes realize and have responded beautifully. If there is one thing our Volunteer spirit has prepared us for is to unite for the sake of the greater good.”
“This is all about somebody else,” Fulmer added later. “I hope our millennials and I hope our young people will realize this is about somebody else – not just about them.”
When students return to campus, Fulmer said they will be tested for illness but that the test will not be a coronavirus test. If the results of a test indicate the student has fever or sickness that student will be quarantined and followed closely.
Tennessee has changed all of its academic instruction to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester.
The longterm remains a mystery as the world sorts out how exactly to deal with the coronavirus outbreak so for now, Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes said the students who returned home are in the best place they can be.”
“As a parent where I want to be most of all, I want to be with my kids,” Barnes said. ‘I want my kids to be with me. That’s not possible in some ways with some people, but when it is possible for our players to be at home with their parents we want them to be there.”
