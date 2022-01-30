AUSTIN — Zakai Zeigler inbounded to Olivier Nkamhoua, then got it back, racing down the court before whipping a pass to Josiah-Jordan James for a wide-open 3-pointer.
The shot sailed a bit long, clanging off the rim as the buzzer sounded on No. 18 Tennessee’s 52-51 loss to Texas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Vols’ latest offensively-challenged performance was caused in part because Tennessee passed up shots it needs to take within the offense. However, James’ attempt came without hesitation and an air of confidence after hitting three jump shots during a 19-4 run over a five-minute, 14-second span that turned an apparent blowout loss into a near victory in Rick Barnes’ return to the Frank Ervin Center.
That alone was important, as was the accountability after the miss.
“(My teammates told me) that they want me taking that shot, that the game wasn’t defined by that last shot and not to hold my head on it, but it hurts,” James said. “I told them that we have the best group of guys in there. I love them to death, and I wouldn’t want to be playing basketball or doing this without any one of the them. They make it special day in and day out.
“I’m sorry. I apologize profusely. I feel like I let a lot of people down, but they’re not going to let me hold my head.”
The accountability was also present in the locker room, an understanding that the final minutes were the version of the team Tennessee (14-6) needed to be.
“When I walked into the locker room, I heard Olivier and those guys saying, ‘That’s who we have to be from a mental standpoint,’” Barnes said. “I don’t understand why we were turning down shots — and we had shots, I’m talking you. That puts you back on your heels. At halftime, I just kept saying that we need to play with the kind of force that we need to.
“We have to be able to bring that (energy) for more than five minutes.”
The Vols rank fifth in in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, but a sometimes nonexistent offense counteracts their biggest strength. They limited Texas (16-5) to 49 points through the first 32:03 but found themselves trailing by 17.
Tennessee missed 15 of its first 17 shots in the second half. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi, who leads Tennessee in scoring at 14 points per game, did not make his first basket until there was 4:37 remaining.
“One time, I told them, ‘Hey man, you’re either going to shoot the ball or you’re coming out of the game. I’m not going to sit here and watch you guys turn down shots that we know we can make or go rebound it,’” Barnes said. “We just need consistency, and why we can’t get it, I don’t know, but we’re going to get it because we’re going to find guys that will do that for us.”
The final minutes of its near come-from-behind victory proved Tennessee is capable of being a solid offensive team, but it needs to find a way to string together that success for more than five minutes.
“We kind of found our groove in that last five minutes just kind of playing with our back against the wall, but it shouldn’t take that for us to play like that,” James said. “… We showed we can do it. I think playing fast, playing with a sense of urgency, we kind of found the recipe to do it in the last five minutes. We just have to be consistent going forward.”
