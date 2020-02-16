The Tennessee baseball team outdid itself on Sunday afternoon, which is saying something because the Vols scored 19 runs on Saturday.
An eight-run second inning on Sunday was the spark for a 23-4 win over visiting Western Illinois at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The victory gives the Vols (3-0) a sweep of the season-opening series and a weekend total of 45 runs scored.
Max Ferguson had a home run among two hits and two RBIs, and Austin Knight had a home run and three RBIs.
Luc Lipcius had two doubles and four RBIs, while Zach Daniels, Pete Derkay, Jake Rucker and Liam Spence had two RBIs apiece.
Jackson Leath struck out 12 of the 18 batters he faced in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win.
The Vols will play host to Charlotte at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
