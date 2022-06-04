KNOXVILLE — The first steps toward renovating Lindsey Nelson Stadium after the University of Tennessee allotted $56.8 million of the 2022-23 fiscal budget toward the endeavor are underway.
Tennessee released early-stage renderings of its vision for Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday but is searching for fan feedback in the form of responses and seat deposits to help “develop the seating plan for our future.”
“We’re really excited to engage our fans in the process of determining what’s that right formula for what this stadium wants to be in terms of club seats, suites and some of the things that are so important for the fan experience standpoint and also from a business model standpoint to make sure we can deliver this project in a way that has a ton of success and gets us where we all want to be,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said.
The renderings include suites down the first- and third-base lines, expanded seating down left and right field, a building beyond the wall in right field that will be used for player development and a boardwalk down the left-field side of the stadium, replacing a stretch of Pat Head Summit Street.
“We’re looking at some different things here where a road may be part of the stadium on gameday but on a non-gameday, it can have a dual purpose, so looking at different ways to expand this tight footprint,” White said. “What we love about this footprint is proximity to all of our other facilities and the idea of getting as many fans as close to the field as possible. All those things are great, but we need to do a better job with the new stadium of providing better experiences: concessions, restrooms — the lines are too long. We know that. The fan experience needs to get better with the new stadium.”
There are no plans for any of the major renovations to occur during the offseason with the university still needing state approval, but once it receives that, White is confident Tennessee will be well on its way to having one of the premier college baseball venues in the country.
“We are ready to move pretty quickly,” White said. “In terms of concepts, we have narrowed it done a ton. Our premium area, whether it is nine suites or two suites and 400 club seats or 150 club seats, those things can move and it doesn’t change what we are designing all that much.
“That is what we are really looking for from our fans. That is what we are looking for: what our demands are. Premium seating, we know there is a ton of interest in. It also plays an enormous role in how we will fund the building. It is really important to me that we are disciplined in having buildings pay for themselves.”
