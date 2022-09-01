KNOXVILLE — Tamarion McDonald did a good job of quelling some concerns about the Tennessee secondary early on Thursday.
It wasn't a perfect overall defensive showing in the Vols' season opener, but McDonald helped set the tone in his first start, making Ball State instantly regret its decision to open with a reverse on its first play from scrimmage that quarterback John Paddock threw straight to McDonald under pressure.
His interception set up Tennessee's highly touted offense with a short field and quarterback Hendon Hooker made the most of it on the ensuing play, hitting Jalin Hyatt for a 23-yard touchdown pass to open the way for a 59-10 rout in front of 92,236 fans at Neyland Stadium.
"I saw the quarterback didn't hand the ball off so I knew he was coming back to his right," McDonald said. "I kind of baited him a little bit, I stayed off (the running back) a little bit to get him throw it and he threw it."
The Vols (1-0) secondary tallied two interceptions on the night, the second courtesy of Kamal Hadden in the second quarter, which led to another Hooker scoring toss to Walker Merrill to up the lead to 38-0 just before halftime.
Hooker's performance moved him up in the Tennessee record books. His first pass to Hyatt was his 13th consecutive game with a touchdown pass, tying him with former quarterback Tony Robinson for second place in program history in that category.
Hooker finished 18-of-25 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and two rushing scores in the first half.
"(Hooker was) really efficient, in command, in control," Heupel said. "In the run game, decisions, checks, pass game, same thing. Structurally, some things that we had game planned for, some that we hadn't. The adjustments on the sideline, he handled in a really good way...Complete command of the football game."
"I love to spread the ball around and get the ball in the playmakers hands," Hooker said. "Tonight, I got the chance to do that."
Tennessee's offense also turned in a record night, tying the Vols' 1993 team with its fourth straight game of scoring 45 or more points.
The Vols racked up 570 total yards, including 218 yards on the ground between running backs Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson. Small scored on runs of seven and three yards in the second and third quarters, respectively while the freshman Sampson punched in his first career touchdown on a 2-yard rush in the third to extend the Vols' lead to 52-7.
"Dylan Sampson, it was good to see him go out and execute the way that we really anticipate him to," Heupel said. "Jabari and Jaylen I thought did a really nice job over the course of the evening."
Cedric Tillman led in receiving with 69 yards and Southern Cal transfer Bru McCoy, who started opposite of Tillman, flashed his abilities on one of his three catches, high-pointing a Hooker pass that he followed up with a run to set up first-and-goal early in the second quarter.
"I thought Bru, it being the first ballgame and his first year in this offense...he played really clean," Heupel said. "Functioned and operated really well within our tempo. I thought he showed some things with the ball in his hand as far as being physical after contact. That's one of the things that we anticipated with him."
Tennessee also moved the ball quick, a staple from its first year in head coach Josh Heupel's system in 2021. The Vols had four scoring drives that ended in two minutes or less.
Defensively, Tennessee allowed nearly 270 passing yards as Paddock found holes in the secondary, particularly in the second half when he led the Cardinals (0-1) on their first scoring drive midway through the third quarter, but the Vols limited them to just 74 yards on the ground.
"I thought our guys did a really good job of being disruptive up front," Heupel said. "We controlled the edges all night long and we were able to create some penetration and not make things bounce and let (Ball State) get started vertically in their run game."
The Vols face their first major test of the season at Pittsburgh next Saturday (TV: ABC, 3:30 p.m.) at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers beat Tennessee, 41-34, at Neyland Stadium last season and opened their season with a thrilling 38-31 win over rival West Virginia on Thursday.
"I thought there was a lot to be excited about, especially in all three phases of the game, early in the game," Heupel said. "There's some things we've obviously got to clean up too as we get ready for a big one next week."
