Double-A Tennessee announced their schedule for the upcoming season, which features 60 games inside Smokies Stadium, the first of which is on May 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits to begin the campaign.
With the new league format, each homestand will be six games running Tuesday through Sunday.
Fans can look forward to firework shows, theme nights and giveaways throughout the season. Weekly promotions returning will include All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday with the all new Taco Tuesday.
Game times, promotions and policies for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date. Individual ticket sales information will also be released at a later date.
