The Tennessee Smokies, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, will host their Fandemonium Fan Fest from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Smokies Stadium. The event is free for all attendees. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free voucher to Smokies Opening Day on Friday, April 8.
Fan fest will be loaded with free prizes and experiences. Fans that RSVP in advance, by visiting smokiesbaseball.com, have a chance to win $50 stadium cash. Complimentary raffle tickets will be distributed to win attraction passes to Ober Gatlinburg, Lumberjack Feud, Zoo Knoxville, and more. Children 12 and under will have access to bounce houses in Homer Hound’s Playland presented by Shoney’s.
The Easter Bunny will visit from 2-3 p.m. for family photos and interaction.
Fans will have access to the field to play catch and participate in on-field games with the Smokies Rally Crew. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs. There will be behind-the-scenes guided tours around Smokies Stadium including the Smokies’ team locker room, Luxury Level, press box and Smokies Performance Center.
The Tennessee Smokies will offer free samples from a range of concession stands, carts, and The Fowl Pole food truck. New items include Classic Cookie Bombs, Bush’s Best BBQ Burrito and chicken wraps.
The Batter’s Box Bar and Grill, which is open on non-game days, will offer featured specials. Other items for purchase at this event include beer and new souvenir soda cups.
The GoTeez Locker Room will be stocked with brand new 2022 merchandise. Fans that spend $75 or more will receive a $15 gift card.
