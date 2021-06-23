KNOXVILLE — The dugout at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium will have one fewer person in 2022.
Ralph Weekly, 78, announced his retirement on Wednesday after 35 years as a softball head coach, the last 20 as Tennessee’s coach.
Weekly served as co-head coach alongside his wife, Karen, who will take over head coaching duties.
"I have worked every day since I entered the military at age 17," Weekly said in a university release. "I have had a fulfilling life as a father, husband, student, soldier, special agent, teacher and coach. In every endeavor, I have been surrounded by amazing people whose talents allowed me to succeed and made me a better person.
“I thank Joan Cronan for hiring us at Tennessee and allowing Karen and I to mentor and coach hundreds of wonderful young women. I was fortunate to work with many fantastic coaches and administrators, to include the legendary Pat Summitt. I thank every player I ever coached for their commitment to excellence on and off the playing field. Each player, male or female, has a place in my heart. I will always be a VFL and cherish the memories I made at each stop.
“Most of all, I thank my family for their support, patience and counsel. Karen is the smartest person I have ever known. I know she will make Tennessee softball even greater and continue our quest for a national championship."
Weekly amassed a career record of 1,450-481-2 (.750) which included stops at Pacific Lutheran and UT-Chattanooga before taking over at Tennessee in 2002.
He ranks fourth among NCAA softball coaches in all-time wins.
The Lady Vols have made 18 straight postseason appearances since 2004 under Weekly’s leadership and Tennessee has hosted an NCAA regional each of the last 16 seasons, reaching the super regionals 11 times and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, seven times.
The Lady Vols finished as national runner up in 2007 and 2013 with the 2007 finish marking the first time an SEC program had reached the best-of-three national championship series.
Both Ralph and Karen Weekly are tied for the second most wins in UT athletics history 942-300-2, just one spot behind former Lady Vols basketball head coach Pat Summitt.
Karen Weekly will take over a Tennessee team that finished 42-15 in 2021. The Lady Vols' season ended with losses to Liberty and eventual Cinderella of the CWS James Madison in the Knoxville Regional.
"It has been one of the great privileges of my life to coach alongside my husband, Ralph," Karen Weekly said. "He is a winner and a builder, leaving a legacy of outstanding programs and facilities everywhere he's coached. He is a champion for women and has fought for equal opportunities for the young women he's coached at every stop during his career.
“Not many people get to share this journey with their best friend and life partner — I consider myself incredibly blessed.
“We are fortunate that he will remain as a special advisor to our program and continue to impart his wisdom and experience to the future of Tennessee softball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.