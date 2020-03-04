Tennessee's softball team came out swinging in a win over Lipscomb on Wednesday night.The Lady Vols scored all of their runs in the first three innings and went on to a 9-1 victory in five innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Ally Shipman had a two-run triple, and Kaili Phillips had a two-run home run to give Tennessee (10-7) a 4-0 lead after the first inning. KK McCrary had a two-run double in the second inning and an RBI walk in the third inning. Shipman also had an RBI walk in the third.
Freshman pitcher Callie Turner (W, 7-5) pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Lipscomb's sole run was unearned.
