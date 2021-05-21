KNOXVILLE — It had been two years since the Tennessee softball team had competed in the NCAA Tournament after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
On Friday, the No. 9-seeded Lady Volunteers had to wait a little longer to take on Eastern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional after the matchup beforehand between Liberty and James Madison went into extra innings, pushing Tennessee’s game back almost two hours.
“We just gathered in our film room and watched the game,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “We had to do a pretty quick switch to get into game mode and get mentally ready to play. That’s never easy on anybody, but EKU had to do the same thing. Everybody just had to sit around and wait.”
Perhaps that was partly why Tennessee got off to a slow start against the Colonels, but the Vols found their groove in the fifth inning en route to an 8-1 victory at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee advances to the semifinals against James Madison at noon Saturday.
Amanda Ayala led the Lady Vols (42-13) at the plate, where she went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ivy Davis helped pull the game out of Eastern Kentucky’s reach with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
“I was super excited — I got chills running out on the field today,” Ayala said of getting back to the NCAA Tournament. “Postseason is the best time of year.”
Ashley Rogers pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing one earned run on four hits while recording six strikeouts with no walks surrendered.
“Ashley made some great pitches to get us out of some jams,” Weekly said. “We just did what we needed to do (with) pitching and defense to give our offense time to get on track.”
James Madison edged Liberty, 4-3, in 10 innings in the game prior to Tennessee’s. Meanwhile, the Vols just tried to stay cool as their matchup against Eastern Kentucky (35-16) originally slated for 2:30 p.m. got pushed back to after 4 p.m.
Ally Shipman put Tennessee on the board, 1-0, with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but the Colonels answered the next inning when Maranda Lopez doubled down the left field line to score one and tie the game.
“There wasn’t a moment where we didn’t feel like we were going to get it done,” Ayala said. “Keeping that mentality the whole time is exactly why, when the fifth and sixth innings came around, we were able to score a lot of runs.”
Tennessee went scoreless for the next three innings but, fortunately for the Vols, their defense was up to the task of turning things around for them.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, Cailin Hannon made a leaping catch on a deep fly ball that nearly bounced off the left field fence. With a runner on base, it would have almost certainly cost Tennessee. But the Lady Vols were instead able to carry the momentum of that play with them into the bottom of the inning, where they scored two runs to take the lead for good.
“That was a game-changer because that could have really tipped the momentum in their favor,” Weekly said. “And if we go down there, does that change our dynamic in the dugout? Do we play uptight at that point? So that was a big deal and just a really key play.”
Madison Webber and Ayala each recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth before the flood gates opened for Tennessee the next inning.
With two runners in scoring position, Kaitlin Parsons singled to stretch the Lady Vols’ lead to 4-1. It was at that point Davis stepped up to the plate. She hammered the ball to left field, where it bounced off the top of the fence and out of the park to put Tennessee ahead 7-1. Ayala rounded out the scoring three at-bats later with her second RBI single of the game.
“What was so impressive today is Ivy’s at-bats got better and better,” Weekly said. “It’s certainly nice to have somebody hitting in the lower part of your order that you know can blow a game wide open at any point in time.”
