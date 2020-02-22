The Tennessee softball team dropped its third consecutive game Saturday.
The No. 12 Volunteers (7-5) fell to the University of South Florida, 2-1. It’s the Bulls’ third upset over a top-20 team after defeating then-No. 17 Texas Tech and No. 15 Georgia last week.
Tennessee freshman Kiki Milloy showcased her power as she belted a long shot to right center. The ball smacked the top of the Bulls' video board for a home run, giving the Vols a 1-0 lead.
Tennessee kept the Bulls (4-7) scoreless for six innings before USF got on the board with a two-out double in the bottom of the second.
