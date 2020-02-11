Tennessee's softball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat host Arizona State 8-5 on Tuesday night.
The teams played into the fourth inning on Monday before rain forced the game to be postponed. Tennessee led 4-0 when play resumed Tuesday, but Arizona State got to within one run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pinch hitter KK McCrary had an RBI double, and Amanda Ayala had a two-run home run to help the Vols put the game out of reach.
Freshman pitcher Callie Turner covered 5 1/3 innings and earned the win.
Tennessee will face the Mexican National Team and Colorado State Thursday in the first day of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
