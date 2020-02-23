One bad inning sent Tennessee's softball team tumbling to its fourth consecutive loss Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee closed the Tampa Tournament with a 3-2 loss to host South Florida, in which the home team scored all of its runs in the third inning.
South Florida (6-7) got five of its eight hits in the decisive third inning. Tennessee pitcher gave up all of them during her complete game, which turned into her first loss of the season.
Tennessee mounted a rally in the seventh inning that began with a double by Chelsea Seggern and continued with an RBI single by Amanda Ayala.
Back-to-back walks by Madison Webber and KK McCrary loaded the bases with two outs, but Ally Shipman popped up to the shortstop for the game's final out.
