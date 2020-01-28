With the start of the 2020 season less than two weeks away, Tennessee's softball team is ranked No. 15 in three preseason polls.
The highest ranking the Lady Vols received came from the ESPN/USA Softball, which lists them at No. 11.
The USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll ranks Tennessee No. 12, and Softball America lists the Lady Vols at No. 14.
Nine SEC teams are listed in the rankings with Alabama at the USA Softball rankings.
Tennessee will open the season on Feb. 8 against Northwestern at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
