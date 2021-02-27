The Tennessee softball team cruised to a 9-0 run-rule victory over Central Michigan on Saturday — the penultimate day of the Tennessee Invitational — for its fifth consecutive win.
The Lady Vols (10-1) were held scoreless until Cailin Hannon hit a two-run single in the third inning. Chelsea Seggern added a two-run single of her own in the fourth and Hannon and The King's Academy alum Maddie Webber padded the lead in the frame with a back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.
Ivy Davis plated another run in fifth with a RBI groundout before Ally Shipman ended the game prematurely with a two-run home run two batters later.
Callie Turner (2-0, 1.50 ERA) tossed four shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out one, in a winning effort. Samantha Bender threw a scoreless fifth inning to pick up her second save of the season.
The Lady Vols will close out the Tennessee Invitational at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium against Central Michigan (9:30 a.m.) and Northern Kentucky (12:30 p.m.) today.
