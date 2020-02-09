The Tennessee softball team suffered a run-rule loss to Arizona in the nightcap of the Kajikawa Classic Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.
Arizona scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 8-0 win in five innings that gave the Vols their first loss of the season.
Earlier Sunday, Tennessee (2-1) was well on its way to a win against Western Michigan when a quirky rule forced a ruling of "no game."
The game had a hard-stop time of 1:30 p.m. because of Western Michigan's travel schedule. Tennessee had a 13-6 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when the game was called.
The Vols will face host Arizona State at 9 p.m. today to close the tournament.
