Tennessee's softball team split a pair of games at the Buccaneer Classic in Johnson City on Sunday.
The Vols began the day with a 4-3 loss to host East Tennessee State. They followed that with a 9-3 win over Bowling Green.
A sacrifice fly by KK McCrary and a two-run home run by Ally Shipman erased a 3-0 deficit in the third inning against ETSU.
Tennessee pitcher Callie Turner gave up three runs in the first inning and shut out ETSU until the home half of the seventh inning when the Buccaneers scored the winning run on a single.
The Vols (9-7) once again fell behind early against Bowling Green, but a four-run second inning gave them the lead for good.
Freshman Madison Webber, a graduate of The King's Academy, hit a two-run single to start the scoring. She later added a sacrifice fly to finish with a career-high three RBIs.
Chelsea Seggern had two hits and two RBIs and walked once.
