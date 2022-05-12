The Tennessee softball team set all kinds of records in its SEC Tournament opener against Mississippi State at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday.
The No. 3-seed Lady Vols played the longest game in program history, as well as SEC Tournament history, going 13 innings versus the No. 11-seed Bulldogs. It beat out the previous record of 12 innings Tennessee played against Oklahoma in the 2013 Women’s College World Series Game 1 Final. In the circle, senior pitcher Ashley Rogers pitched in every single one of those innings, another program best.
After both teams went scoreless in the first 12 1/2 innings, freshman Lair Beautae came through with Tennessee’s 11th hit of the afternoon, a single to center field with two runners on that allowed Rylie West to score from the second. She just beat the throw to home, placing her hand on the back of the plate to help the Lady Vols walk off Mississippi State, 1-0, and punch their ticket to the semifinals.
Beautae’s hit was the pay off Tennessee (39-15) had been waiting for. The Lady Vols left 18 runners on base before the 13th inning, which started with West reaching on an infield single and Kiki Milloy drawing a walk with one out.
Tennessee had its chances early to score. In the bottom of the first, the Lady Vols put two runners on, beginning with a lead off single from Milloy, but they came up empty after Ivy Davis flew out to the warning track in left field for the third out.
Again with a pair of runners on in the fourth, McKenna Gibson grounded into the infield to force a play at the plate, but pinch runner Shakara Goodloe was thrown out by second baseman Shae Moreno to keep the game even at 0-0.
For the Bulldogs (33-24), who dropped two of three regular season meetings to Tennessee on April 1-3, scoring opportunities were more limited thanks to Rogers’ career day. The right-hander went the distance, striking out seven Mississippi State batters and giving up just three hits in 161 pitches.
Rogers pitched four consecutive 1-2-3 innings between the fourth and the eighth.
Her 13-inning performance placed her above former Tennessee pitchers Ellen Renfro (11 innings vs Oklahoma in 2013), Meghan Rhodes (11 innings vs Florida in 2008) and Monica Abbott (11 innings vs Michigan, 2005).
With the win, Tennessee will compete for a spot in the SEC Tournament championship against the winner of No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 7 seed Missouri in Friday’s semifinals at 3 p.m. The Lady Vols last played in the tournament title game in 2015.
