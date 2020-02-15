Tennessee's softball team ended its Mexico trip with a 5-2 win over California Baptist on Saturday afternoon.
Callie Turner pitched a complete game to earn her fifth win as the Vols closed the Puerto Vallarta Challenge with a 2-2 record. She gave up four hits while walking two and striking out four.
Tennessee (6-2) had six hits but made them count.
Following a wild pitch that gave Tennessee its first run, Amanda Ayala's two-run double in the home half of the third inning gave the Vols a 3-1 lead. Chelsea Seggern added an RBI single to make it a four-run inning.
Cailin Hannon hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
