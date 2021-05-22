KNOXVILLE — Saturday was a long, disappointing day for the Tennessee softball team at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The No. 9-seeded Volunteers set themselves for an uphill battle when they fell to James Madison, 3-1, in their first matchup that afternoon in the Knoxville Regional, and they weren’t able to bounce back in an elimination game against Liberty.
A two-out grand slam by Liberty’s Savannah Channell lifted the Flames over Tennessee, 6-4, bringing the Vols’ NCAA Tournament run to an end.
“Certainly not the way we wanted to end our season, but it’s never the right time or place,” Tennessee co-head coach Karen Weekly said. “Just a tough day, but I’m proud of the way our kids fought. This has been an unbelievable team to coach.”
Liberty (44-14) and James Madison (36-1) will face off in the regional championship at noon Sunday. James Madison edged the Flames, 4-3, Friday in a game that spanned 10 innings and more than three hours.
As for Tennessee (42-15), it’s the first time the Vols haven’t made it out of the NCAA Regionals since 2016, breaking a streak of three straight Super Regional appearances.
Their lack of depth in the circle was a factor Saturday. Tennessee junior Ashley Rogers ran out of gas against Liberty after throwing 118 pitches in a loss to James Madison earlier and 115 pitches the day before against Eastern Kentucky. Callie Turner relieved Rogers shortly after she surrendered a grand slam to Liberty in the top of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to change Tennessee’s fate.
“That was a lot to put on her on back-to-back days,” Weekly said of Rogers. “She had almost a week of rest before we played yesterday so that was our plan, but I think it did catch up with her, especially after we got in the loser’s bracket today. I think it was just hard for her to find the spin and the speed that she’s used to having.”
In Tennessee’s first game against James Madison, Odicci Alexander earned the win in the circle, striking out five while allowing six hits. Alexander entered the matchup having struck out 19 batters against Liberty the day before.
“Alexander is a heck of a pitcher,” Weekly said. “Regardless of how many pitches she threw yesterday, we knew she was going to be a warrior on the mound.”
Kiki Milloy got things going for the Lady Vols early against James Madison when she singled in the top of the first before stealing second, and Morgan drove her home with an RBI single to put Tennessee on the board, 1-0.
James Madison responded the following inning in a big way when Kate Gordon blasted a three-run homer to center field to pull the Dukes ahead 3-1, and they never relinquished that lead.
“Kate did what she does best, and that’s get us started with a bomb over the fence,” James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said. “She knew what she needed to do for this team, and she did it at the right time for us. We gained momentum from that inning, and I just feel like we never lost it.”
Tennessee threatened to snag it back in the top of the third when Amanda Ayala singled and Milloy drew a walk on the Vols’ next at-bat with just one out. Ashley Morgan then stepped up to the plate as the potential go-ahead run, but she grounded into a double play as the Dukes used solid defense to get out of the bind.
“We had our opportunities,” Weekly said. “When we came out in the first inning swinging the bats the way we did, I thought, ‘OK, we’re rolling here.’ Like any good pitcher, (Alexander) made some adjustments, and she started throwing balls that were leaving the zone a little bit. I felt like that was our downfall. We just didn’t stay real disciplined in all of our at-bats.”
Like in the first game, the Vols got off to a hot start against Liberty when an RBI single by Ashley Morgan put them on the board, 1-0, in the bottom of the first. Morgan then stretched their lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to score Kaitlin Parsons, who led off the inning with a single.
“Both games, we felt like we came out and started off pretty well,” Weekly said. “All day, it just felt like we weren’t able to put up a big inning.”
Liberty did just that in the top of the fourth with two outs after the Flames loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks, and Channell blasted a home run to left field to put Liberty ahead by two. The Flames added an unearned run the following inning when they scored on an obstruction at home plate, stretching their lead to 5-2.
“It was perfect timing,” Richardson said of Channell’s grand slam. “I have to smile because, hopefully, she knows how special that was and how special she is.”
It was at that point Tennessee got a much-needed spark. After Morgan led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, Shipman drove in a run with a triple down the right field line with no outs, and a sacrifice fly by Chelsea Seggern cut Liberty’s advantage to 5-4.
For the first time all day, it seemed like momentum was on Tennessee’s side at the right time, but Liberty’s Amber Bishop didn’t give the Vols much time to celebrate when she recorded a solo home run in the top of the seventh. The Vols didn’t have an answer in the bottom half.
“There’s a reason a lot of people thought this was the toughest regional — those were two really tough teams,” Weekly said. “We fell short, credit to them, but I won’t deny the fight in our girls. They gave everything they had.”
