Tennessee's softball team split a pair of games at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Saturday.
The Vols opened the day with a 2-0 loss to the Mexican National Team in an exhibition game. They followed that with a 6-4 win over Colorado State.
Tennessee (4-1) hit nine singles against Colorado State, and Callie Turner pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, one walk and eight hits to earn the win.
Amanda Ayala went 2-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. Chelsea Seggern went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Tennessee mustered two hits against Mexico. Starting pitcher Kiki Milloy covered 5 1/3 innings and gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and struck out three.
