KNOXVILLE — Jack Warwick remembers coming to Neyland Stadium to watch Tennessee play as a kid.
His family made the short drive from Alcoa just about every week to see the Vols and would even go on the field after games.
On Saturday, the former Alcoa standout turned Tennessee Tech starting linebacker saw the field from a new perspective.
“When I was growing up, we used to tailgate a lot,” Warwick said. “My dad knew somebody that could get us on the field after the game, so it was really cool to run out of that tunnel and just see everybody yell, so that was kind of like a childhood dream for me.”
The Golden Eagles’ 56-0 loss to Tennessee was a homecoming for several players on their roster from East Tennessee, including Warwick, Maryville alums Ashton Maples and Tanner Shiver as well as Tavin Kilpatrick who played at Greenback.
Tennessee Tech head coach Dwayne Alexander picked his team captains ahead of kickoff accordingly.
“It was a great opportunity for them (to play in Neyland Stadium),” Alexander said. “I sent Tavin Kilpatrick, who is from Greenback, out on the field for the coin toss. I know Tavin’s got an injury and not able to play this season, but he’s been an outstanding player for us in the past.
“Ashton Maples played at Maryville, Tanner Shiver played at Maryville. ... Jack Warwick played at Alcoa High School. For all of those guys, obviously getting to come here and play ... this is something that is very special for them.”
While Warwick and players like Maples and Shiver were rivals in high school, the familiarity they share being from Blount County has helped their transition to college, especially the bond Warwick formed with Kilpatrick.
Kilpatrick was a junior when Warwick arrived from Alcoa as a freshman in 2019. Now both players are team captains.
“It helped me a lot,” Warwick said. “When I got here Tavin was here and he was just somebody that I could talk to. We didn’t really know each other in high school but being from Blount County brought us together pretty strong and that’s the same with Ashton and Tanner coming from Maryville. We had a lot in common so that’s really helped us grow stronger.”
Warwick, who finished his last season with the Tornadoes as the Region 2-3A Player of the Year with 148 tackles, has 10 tackles through three games for the Golden Eagles this season, including two against Tennessee on Saturday.
He’ll continue to make his mark in the Tennessee Tech program.
“(Warwick’s) older brother Jake played here, his grandad Lonnie Warwick was a Hall of Fame player, so there’s a lot of lineage of Tennessee Tech in the Warwick family,” Alexander said. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of Alcoa players on our team over the years. Obviously an outstanding program.”
Not only did he get to play inside the stadium against the team he grew up dreaming of playing for, he did it in front of friends, family and former Alcoa teammates on his 23rd birthday.
“I had a lot of family (here),” Warwick said. “I had a lot of friends here and that was the first time they’ve seen me play since high school. A lot of them were buddies that I played with in high school so it was cool for me to have all them come back.
“When we ran off the field they were all hanging over the edge, hollering at me, so that was really cool for me.”
