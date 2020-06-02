Tennessee Athletics will host a virtual fan appreciation event today night for fans to interact with head coaches and administrative employees.
The event named “Big Orange Connect” will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the Tennessee Athletics’ official Facebook page.
Bob Kesling will host the event that will include appearances by Chancellor Donde Plowman, director of athletics Phillip Fulmer, football head coach Jeremy Pruitt, men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes and women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper.
Fans can interact and submit questions for the guests before the event online at www.allvols.com or by using the hashtag #BigOrangeConnect on social media platforms.
Today’s event also will include fan giveaways.
The event likely will include commentary on the athletic department’s response to the ongoing protests throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
On Friday, Fulmer released a lengthy statement recognizing the plight of the university’s black students and urging all Vols supporters to speak out against racism.
“As Tennessee head coaches, we are now calling on anyone who is a fan of the Vols and Lady Vols to meet and expect a standard in our daily walk,” Fulmer’s statement read.
“Let us all refuse to accept or tolerate the unjust treatment of our black neighbors. Let us challenge those who attempt to justify, dismiss, ignore or explain away mistreatment of blacks or any other person of color.
“Let us meet this standard head-on, out loud and outside our homes. Demand action that leads to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.