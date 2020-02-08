Tennessee's softball team on Saturday got a three-run home run from Kaili Phillips to open the season with a 6-3 win over Northwestern at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
The Vols were scheduled to face Kansas on Saturday night, but that game finished late. On Sunday, they'll face Western Michigan today at 11:30 a.m. and Arizona at 6:30 p.m.
Phillips' homer broke a 2-2 tie in the home half of the fifth inning. Before that, the Vols scored on a solo home run by Kiki Milloy and a single by Jenna Holcomb. Amanda Ayala gave Tennessee a 6-2 lead with a single in the sixth inning.
Freshman pitcher Callie Turner pitched a complete game to earn the win. She gave up five hits, two earned runs and walked five. She also struck out four.
