Tennessee's softball team put a bow on the Tennessee Invitational Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win over Stanford in the championship game.
Freshman Callie Turner pitched a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk to improve to 8-6.
Ally Shipman went 4-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning that gave the Vols (14-8) a 3-0 lead.
Cailin Hannon had RBI singles in the first and third innings and added an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.