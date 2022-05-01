KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s most recent draft class reflected well on the football program’s current trajectory.
The Vols had the same amount of players drafted during this past weekend’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas as it did in the previous four drafts combined and the most in a single draft since 2017, sending five players to the next level.
That number ranks fifth among SEC teams.
Defensive back Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints), wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears), defensive lineman Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders), offensive lineman Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers) and defensive back Theo Jackson (Tennessee Titans) were the five former Vols that will suit up on Sunday’s next fall.
Taylor, who went in the second round as the 49th overall selection Friday, became Tennessee’s highest drafted defensive back since Eric Berry was picked fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010. He will join former Vols Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Shy Tuttle, Bryce Thompson and Ethan Wolf on the Saints' roster.
“Whenever my phone started buzzing, I jumped up and quieted everyone down,” Taylor said, according to a Tennessee press release. “It’s amazing just knowing my dream is coming true. Whenever they announced my name, my grandma is not here and passed away, and I had a picture sitting in front of me and I gave her a kiss. She was the first person I made sure I gave a kiss to before hugging my mom.”
A Manchester, Tennessee native, Taylor was a part of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s 2018 signing class as a 4-star prospect out of Coffee County Central High School. He played five seasons for the Vols, appearing in 45 games and starting in the secondary in 31.
He started in all 12 games for the Vols in 2021, recording a career-high 60 tackles, six pass break-ups and two interceptions, including one returned 55-yards for a touchdown in Tennessee’s 45-42 win at Kentucky on Nov. 6 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Taylor graded out as one of the top four cornerbacks in the SEC, per Pro Football Focus.
Jones Jr. wasn’t far behind in his selection by the Bears at No. 71 overall in the third round as Tennessee became one of just five schools in the country and two in the SEC to have a defensive back and wide receiver drafted within the first three rounds, joining Georgia, Penn State, Baylor and Cincinnati.
Jones Jr. transferred to Tennessee from Southern California ahead of the 2020 season where he made his mark on offense at receiver and as an elusive return specialist on special teams, which seemingly appealed to Chicago.
As a senior in 2021, Jones Jr. thrived under first year head coach Josh Heupel, becoming the only player in college football to tally more than 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards and 600 kickoff return yards during the Vols’ 7-6 campaign. Those efforts earned him SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year accolades as well as first-team All-SEC selection.
Butler went as the 175th overall pick in the fifth round to the Raiders Saturday, becoming the first former Tennessee defensive lineman to be drafted by the franchise.
“When we were able to go out for the Pro Bowl festivities and seeing those surrounding areas of Vegas with the houses, the mountains and desert, it was really beautiful,” Butler said. “I literally said to myself, ‘I could see myself being here for sure and lo and behold, here I come.”
Butler signed with Tennessee in the 2017 recruiting cycle and played in 53 games during his collegiate career, but his best season was this past one, where he totaled 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Cade Mays was considered one of Tennessee’s biggest transfer additions when he left Georgia after two seasons and returned to Knoxville, where he was a 5-star standout at Knoxville Catholic High School, to play for the hometown Vols.
Following the past two seasons starting 17 on Tennessee’s offensive line, Mays allowed just one sack in the 493 snaps he played at the tackle position. He was drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round as the 199th pick.
“I am going to come to work every day and I am going to give this organization everything I’ve got,” Mays said at a Charlotte teleconference after being picked up Saturday. “I am going to be a great guy in the locker room. I am excited to get to know those guys and am looking forward to it.”
Jackson will be playing his pro football in the same city he grew up in.
A former 3-star standout at Nashville’s Overton High School and 2017 Tennessee signee, Jackson was selected by the Titans as the 204th pick in the sixth round. It is the first time since 2002 that the Vols have had more than one defensive back to be featured in the same draft.
As a veteran in the Vols’ secondary in 2021, Jackson finished his senior campaign with 78 total tackles and nine tackles for loss. He was responsible for 12 pass breakups and his lone interception was returned for a score in Tennessee’s 45-21 rout of Vanderbilt on Nov. 27 at Neyland Stadium.
“I am not going to lie to you, I am going through so many emotions right now,” Jackson said. “It is the best feeling, to grow up in Nashville, to go to school at Tennessee and then come back home for pro ball, it is really…I can’t even think of the word to say right now. I am just so excited and so eager to get to work.”
Jackson will be one of three former Tennessee players on the Titans’ roster with long snapper Morgan Cox and wide receiver Josh Malone being the others.
