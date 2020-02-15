The Tennessee baseball team had its bats working on all cylinders Saturday afternoon. The pitching and defense were great, too.
The Vols blew open a two-run game with six runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 19-0 win over visiting Western Illinois at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
They added seven more runs in the seventh inning thanks to three-run home runs by Zach Daniels and Austin Knight.
Drew Gilbert went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Landon Gray had a two-run double and walked twice.
Five Tennessee pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. Chase Wallace started and earned the win. He gave up two hits and walked one with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
The Vols and Western Illinois will play their series finale at noon Sunday.
