KNOXVILLE — Addison Nichols had never snapped a football before last week.
That’s one of the many adjustments Tennessee’s highest rated signee from the 2022 recruiting class has had to make since arriving on campus in January and now over a week into his first spring camp with the program.
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound former four-star offensive line product out of Greater Atlanta Christian School primarily played at the tackle and guard positions, but since arriving in Knoxville, he has taken reps at center, a position he has never played.
“(Moving to center) was definitely extremely difficult to transition, for me,” Nichols said. “I’m still struggling with it. The biggest thing for me is coming off and punching as you’re snapping. Right now, it’s kind of like I snap, then punch. That’s probably the biggest thing right now. Then accurate snaps. Each practice I’ve gotten better and better and seeing that is definitely reassuring. Hopefully in the next few weeks it will be spot on.”
The position can be especially difficult to learn in Josh Heupel’s offense, where speed and tempo is required to be successful. For a center, that means running to the line of scrimmage to get the next play off as quick as possible.
According to Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, helping Nichols pick up the offense quickly went into the decision to have him start off at center.
“I think, one, we wanted to help (Nichols) learn the offense as fast as he can,” Elarbee said. “When you play center, it is the hardest position initially because it is moving so fast ... You have to make every single call and the speed of the game is faster inside, as well ... The thought was to let him start at center, learn the offense and then as he gets that down, branch him out.”
Going through that transition phase is one reason Nichols decided on enrolling early. He had made the decision long before inking with the Vols, knowing the advantages it can bring compared to arriving in the summer with just a few months to prepare for the regular season.
While it’s required him to leave high school early, the Tennessee coaching staff has allowed him to still take in some of the more memorable experiences of being a high school student.
“(Enrolling early) really wasn’t a tough one for me,” Nichols said. “I’ve kind of been planning for it since freshman year when I got my first offer. I talked to my parents and I was like, ‘Alright, this is something I want to do. I want to go early in the spring.’ I had seen the benefit of it. It was definitely a great decision for me. Just being able to get in here and have all this extra time to just adjust to college football. Spring ball has been really good, learning the offense, just acclimating to the tempo, speed and just the aggression of SEC football ...
“I didn’t really miss too much. My coaches let me go back to prom and I’m going back for graduation. So two big things that I needed and I got them.”
The transition from the prep ranks to the grind of preparing to play offensive line in the rugged SEC, where games are decided in the trenches against some of the best defenses in the country, wasn’t an easy one for Nichols.
It didn’t take long into spring practice to learn the difference between the two levels.
“I knew that SEC football was difficult,” Nichols said. “ ...so in high school, you get push on the offensive line, so I came here thinking, ‘OK, we’ll get some push, even on double teams, we’ll get some push.’ No, you get no push. That was an eye-opener for me, not being able to move someone as easily as it was (in high school).”
