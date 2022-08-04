KNOXVILLE — One week into fall camp, Glen Elarbee has already noticed the differences.
The position meetings, film sessions and practices that Tennessee’s second-year offensive line coach has overseen are proof of how much the unit has grown up since blocking in a whole new system last season.
It’s understandable given the fact that the Vols offensive front is returning four of five starting linemen off of last year’s team and stocked up on some more size and strength with a pair of early enrollees from the 2022 signing class.
Through one week of fall camp, it’s coming together.
“Now, the questions in the meeting room are so much different. They see the whole picture. They understand the whole scheme,” Elarbee said. “They can correct one another. They can help young guys. They can be out there, and the defense puts something crazy for install and on the fly, they’re putting bodies on bodies and doing it really fast.
“The technique that goes with the play starts to clean up because they know what they’re doing and they’re not having to think as much. It’s just all of those things that happen in the second year.”
Redshirt junior Dayne Davis is one of those returning starters expected to bolster Tennessee’s offensive line and continue to help the Vols excel on that side of the ball after an impressive 2021 campaign.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound tackle, who played in 13 games last season, calls the difference in the line’s progression over the past year “night and day.”
“Progressing fast, this time of year, it’s night and day,” Davis said. “Getting more guys in the room up there, getting in the playbook more, knowing their stuff. That way, ball, snap, quick, got to know what you’re doing. Defense is going to change right before the snap. Knowing the inside and out of that playbook. I feel like our O-line group is really tight. I think we’re with each other. Sometimes we battle back and forth but competition is good for the room and we’ve got a lot of that right now.”
Among those competing and trying to make an early impression are newcomers Addison Nichols and Brian Grant, both of whom signed with the team last December and enrolled in January.
Both players have been with the team since spring camp, and Nichols, a former four-star in the class, has moved around up front, taking reps at every position on the offensive line, mostly at center and guard.
That valuable experience is paying off with the season now just three weeks away.
“I think all of the freshmen are a lot different. (Nichols is) for sure,” Elarbee said. “I think the game has slowed down a lot for him. When he makes a mistake, he already knows it versus having to go to the film room, watch it and talk about it. It’s instantaneous. ... Now, the challenge for him is he’s taking a few reps with two’s and starting to move and take some reps at different positions. ... He’s done a great job. It’s a lot on a freshman.”
Elarbee won’t be as lenient on the upperclassmen, however, especially given their experience.
Next to Davis, Jeremiah Crawford, Darnell Wright and Cooper Mays all started last season, and the Vols added former Florida lineman Gerald Mincey, who also brings a plethora of experience, from the transfer portal during the offseason.
Davis, Crawford and Mincey have all taken reps at left tackle while Wright has split time on the right after starting on the left throughout last season.
“(The returning starters are coached differently) 100 percent,” Elarbee said. “Especially if you make a silly mistake, that can’t be us. It can’t be who we’re about. They know better, man. They get in the meeting room, it sounds like a freaking chorus or something, like the answers of the questions and everybody saying the same word.
“The accountability, and if something isn’t right, it definitely pisses you off a whole heck of a lot more.”
While that expectation exists for a reason, Elarbee was nothing but complimentary of his starters following Thursday’s practice, particularly Cooper Mays.
Mays battled injuries throughout his junior season in 2021 but managed to start eight games at center. That toughness is just one of the areas of Mays’ game that has impressed Elarbee.
“(Mays) is a tough son of a gun,” Elarbee said. “... The guy loves the game of football. He loves the physicality part of it, will absolutely throw his body around and is just old school in the fact that you try to tape it up and keep going. He’s done a great job this camp. ... He’s stronger, he’s able to lift and sit some things down that he wasn’t doing last year. He’s freaking smart, way smarter than his coach.”
Mays rode the “old school” approach that Elarbee cited for as long as he could before he reached the point that he didn’t want to hinder his teammates.
After taking on a leadership role from the sidelines, an offseason of building his strength has Mays ready to compete on the field again.
“In the summer, you have to work really hard to build your body up,” Mays said. “That will kind of take care of it. It’s been amazing these first few days, honestly. You feel fresh and springy. You see how it goes in camp and you kind of get camp legs. I’m trying to stay where I’m at. It’s been a great four days.”
