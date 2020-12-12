As soon as Bryce Thompson entered the end zone, the junior cornerback skipped into a nearby tunnel and removed his helmet to smile at his Tennessee teammates. Five of them raced toward him to participate in the celebration.
Thompson had just delivered perhaps the brightest play in what has been a gloomy season for the Vols. With nine minutes left in the second quarter, he extended his left arm to intercept Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals’ pass, somehow remained on his feet, eluded two tacklers and scampered down the left sideline for an 18-yard touchdown.
It was a play the Vols needed in a game they had to win. Thompson’s pick-6 triggered a 28-0 Tennessee run, as the Vols rolled to a 35-10 victory over the winless Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday to snap a historic six-game losing streak.
Tennessee (3-6, 3-6 SEC) was trailing the Commodores (0-9, 0-9), 10-7, before Thompson’s interception. After that play, the Vols began dominating a Vanderbilt squad that only had 49 scholarship players on its roster. They outgained the Commodores 540-292 and only allowed Vanderbilt to convert three of its 18 third-down attempts.
“It was pretty nice to see some smiles on some guys’ faces,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt. “I think it says a lot about our locker room. These guys are hanging in here. … These guys have sacrificed a whole lot to do something that they love to do and I am glad they got rewarded for it tonight.”
Whether this win signals a turning point for the program or whether it was just an instance of the Vols bullying an undermanned Vanderbilt squad will be determined next week.
The Vols’ win against their in-state rival provided them confidence. After losing six straight games by double digits for the first time in program history, that was something they desperately needed.
“I’m glad to see our guys get a chance to have some fun and finish a game,” Pruitt said. “I’m really proud of our guys, and I’m really proud of our coaching staff. I thought they had a really good game plan. … I thought defensively, we played much better on third down, which helped us a lot.”
Pruitt was also pleased with his two quarterbacks. He rotated freshman Harrison Bailey and redshirt sophomore J.T Shrout at the position throughout Saturday’s contest. The two quarterbacks might have been facing a defense with only 18 scholarship players, but they combined to deliver Tennessee’s best quarterback play of the season.
Bailey completed 14 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Shrout converted 6 of his 13 pass attempts for 90 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
They also gave receivers Jalin Hyatt and Velus Jones Jr. more opportunities to make plays in the passing game. Hyatt finished with five receptions for 81 yards. With a minute to go until halftime, he snagged a 26-yard reception and outran Vanderbilt’s secondary for a 26-yard touchdown to extend Tennessee’s lead to 28-10. Jones Jr. hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He and Bailey connected to deliver the exclamation point midway through the fourth quarter. Bailey threaded a pass through Vanderbilt’s zone to Jones Jr., who broke several tackles and raced down the right sideline for a 74-yard touchdown.
Bailey and Shrout were facing the third-worst passing defense in the SEC, but they were still able to hit their receivers in stride, giving them a chance to make yards after catch.
“We are looking for the future,” Pruitt said of his quarterbacks. “There isn’t a whole lot of difference in any of (our quarterbacks), really. So getting the opportunity for these guys to get some live action means a lot.”
The two quarterbacks are another reason why the Vols are confident entering their regular-season finale.
“It’s easy for anyone to go on a losing streak to fold and want to give up the season,” sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “But this season has taught me and the entire team to be able to fight. … You get a win and you gain confidence and get that boost that you need. We got to do a great job as leaders of the team to be able to enforce that we need to come out and grind every single day. It’s not just one time we come out and get a win and become complacent. We got to enforce it every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.