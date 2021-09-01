Losses to Beech and Knoxville West to open the season make Farragut seem like a pedestrian team, but Maryville will not fall victim to a win-loss record that could be reversed if not for a handful plays.
The Rebels and the Admirals face off at 7 p.m. Friday on Bill Clabo Field a week after Farragut held a 38-34 lead over West, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, until giving up the go-ahead touchdown with five minutes, 48 seconds remaining.
A week earlier, the Admirals entered the fourth quarter tied with Beech, the eighth-ranked team in 6A, before surrendering 13 points en route to a 20-7 loss.
“This is a good Farragut team,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “Farragut is always really well-coached. They don’t misalign, they don’t shoot themselves in the foot and they do some things schematically on offense that makes it tough on a defense.
“If we don’t go up there and play well, they’re good enough to beat us, and that’s the bottom line. I don’t care if they are 0-2 because it’s not like they lost to somebody that shouldn’t have lost to. It was two games that they could have won, but the other team made a few more plays down the stretch.”
Farragut (0-2) goes as senior quarterback Dawson Moore does, with Hunt drawing comparisons to his Division-I signal caller Carson Jones and Moore.
Moore has thrown for 568 yards and four touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes (33-for-50) through the first two games of the season. He is also running the ball more than he did a year ago, averaging 13.5 carries per game this season after toting it 7.4 times a game last year.
The Rebels (2-0) can limit Moore’s effectiveness by creating a similar pass rush it had against Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts last week in their 52-31 victory over the Panthers inside Shields Stadium. The consistent pressure forced Potts to scramble out of the pocket and make difficult throws on the run, even if he did complete 20 of his 31 attempts for 322 yards and three touchdowns.
“(Moore) is very good at throwing dimes, and he can also run well, so getting in his face and doing everything we can to disrupt any pass and also get some sacks is very important,” senior defensive end Mike Bethea said.
The play of the defensive line for Farragut is equally as important, and its group is headlined by senior defensive tackle Corey Walker, who has 10 tackles in the early stages of the campaign.
Farragut utilizes a four-man front — a five-man from in goalline situations — to attempt to slow the opposing team’s rushing attack, something Walter Nolen, the No. 1 prospect in the country, and Powell could not accomplish when lining up against Maryville. The Rebels averaged 9.3 yards per carry en route to 352 yards, 205 of which came from junior running back Noah Vaughn.
“If you watched any football last week, you saw that’s where we had success,” Hunt said. “Now, I think we can be just as successful in the pass game, just watch Week 1 (when we threw for four touchdowns).
“Our goal is to be balanced because I think they can stop the run at times. Farragut kids play hard and they run to the football. They don’t give anything to you. We’re always looking for what’s easy, but nothing is easy against Farragut.”
Maryville’s Region 2-6A opener is followed by the must-see event in Blount County every fall, the Battle for Pistol Creek, but there will be no mention of the Tornadoes until the final buzzer sounds against Farragut, even if it is winless.
“We all check our own egos,” Bethea said. “If we ever catch ourselves putting down the other team, we always say, ‘They’re the best 0-2 team there is.’ We just have to take it one week at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.