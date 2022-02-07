Standing at a podium in the Alcoa High School lyceum, Brian Nix remembered himself as an eighth-grader with “long hair,” a Mötley Crüe backpack and “one friend in the world.”
“I never played football (until) I was in eighth grade,” Nix recalled. “No one in my family had coached football, had played football. Football gave me friends. Football gave me belonging. Football gave me something that I could be a part of, a place where all I had to go out and do was work and perform, and I was given value …
“I didn’t have to make the football team. The football program took me in and as I worked and I got better, I got time on the field. I had a relationship with guys and (it) pretty much empowered me in my life, and that’s why I’m here. That’s why I still do what I do.”
The transition from naive eighth-grader to head football coach was complete Monday evening as Alcoa formally introduced Nix as the 21st head coach in program history.
Along with family, friends and fans, Alcoa City Schools director Becky Stone, Alcoa principal Dr. Caleb Tipton and athletic director Josh Stephens all attended, with Stephens speaking first to introduce Nix.
“Alcoa football is a very special part of the city of Alcoa and Alcoa City Schools,” Stephens said. “The leader of this program has the ability to mature (and) mentor players into men that will be better husbands and fathers because of this program.
“I could not be prouder to welcome a man that will work every day to make a positive impact on our young men as he leads them to graduate and to be champions. I am most excited about the person of character, the father figure that (Nix) will be as the head football coach of Alcoa High School.”
Nix served as Alcoa’s defensive coordinator since 2004, working under legendary coach Gary Rankin, who stepped down Thursday after leading the Tornadoes to 13 state championships in 16 seasons. He accumulated a record of 215-20 at Alcoa.
“Somebody asked me this weekend, ‘Well, how did Friday feel?’ I said, ‘Well, I was up at seven o’clock doing weights like I have been for about 16 years, so it felt pretty normal,’” Nix said. “I think that’s why I’m blessed because I’m 45 years old, first year as a head coach, and I’m as prepared as I can be and I’m in a situation that is as good as it can be.”
“I wouldn’t be here without (Rankin),” he added. “He’s mentored me as a man. He’s mentored me as a husband. He’s shown me that your time with your family is the most important, the time you spend with your children, your wife, and that you don’t have to devote your entire life to the game. You can be great as a coach, you can be great as a husband, great as a father.
“There won’t be a day that I take a football field where I won’t feel his influence and I won’t feel his impact.”
Nix coached at Maryville College and two high schools in Colorado Springs before arriving at Alcoa. As “coach-in-waiting” at Alcoa with an impressive reputation, he sometimes faced decisions of whether or not to leave the program for other opportunities, which he said was “the last thing in the world I wanted.”
“There’s not many company men anymore,” Nix said. “My dad worked at the same construction company for 46 years. My papaw came home from World War II and he worked for the aluminum company for 43 years. If you see a person who has stayed at the same job five years now, that seems pretty special and there’s not too many company men where you pour your life into a place and an organization.”
As Nix steps into the shoes of Rankin, the state’s all-time winningest football coach, he’s not just excited to embark on a long-awaited journey. He’s excited to do so at Alcoa, the only place he ever wanted to be.
“We live in a world where our country gets more and more fractured. Well it’s not on Friday night here,” Nix said. “It’s different races, religions, socioeconomic division, all that. When you give people a common goal and you give them something to work toward, they will unify.
“They will pull themselves together, and it’s as special here as it can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.