William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp said he hears the same question all the time when he’s out with his friend and golfing rival, Robbie Lotz.
“Everywhere I go, people are like, ‘Where’s the Creamsicle, where’s the Creamsicle?” Cupp said. “I thought it would be funny. I didn’t know how it would catch on.”
Anyone who has attended William Blount sporting events over the last two years is likely already aware of the Creamsicle. Inspired by the Atlanta Braves’ “The Freeze,” the Creamsicle is William Blount’s halftime entertainment at home games as he welcomes opponents to take him on in various competitions, such as races, shootouts or golf challenges.
Beneath the costume is Lotz — a William Blount graduate, play-by-play announcer for Gov Nation Network as well as this year’s director of the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament, which spans four days at four different local courses from Thursday to Sunday.
On Friday at Lambert Acres Golf Club, Lotz and Cupp competed against each other in the Open Division. Cupp (146) is leading Lotz (154) by eight strokes after two days — a deficit Lotz intends on erasing starting Saturday at Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend.
“I’ll beat him out there tomorrow,” Lotz said without hesitation.
Making up ground is exactly what “The Freeze” — a member of the Braves’ grounds crew named Nigel Talton — does in between innings of Atlanta’s home games. Clad in an arctic-blue bodysuit and ski goggles, Talton races fans who are given the advantage of a giant head start only to watch “The Freeze” breeze past them before reaching the finish.
Cupp liked the idea. Two weeks ahead of the 2019 fall sports season, he asked Lotz if he’d be up for playing a similar role during halftime of William Blount’s home football games.
“Even though he’s a bigger guy, he’s pretty fast,” Cupp said. “Without even thinking, he said yes. He was all in.”
Lotz’s commitment to the Creamsicle was instant. He got online and purchased a skin-tight orange bodysuit, which he wears under an orange T-shirt and shorts with black sunglasses.
“It’s a little tight, but we went with it,” Lotz said of the bodysuit. “It doesn’t completely zip up in the front — that’s why I have a shirt that goes over the top.”
Just like that, an unofficial mascot of sorts was born.
Unlike “The Freeze,” Lotz was the one granted a 20-yard head start against students two years ago in William Blount’s first halftime Creamsicle challenge — a 100-yard dash. He won handily, resulting in that initial advantage getting shortened every week until, eventually, he suffered his first loss.
“My running days are done,” Lotz said. “It’s going to take some money to get me back out there.”
However, the Creamsicle was such a hit during football that Cupp asked Lotz to provide halftime entertainment at basketball games as well. Lotz competed in shootouts against representatives of opposing teams during the 2019-20 season, and whoever won the challenge earned free Dairy Queen ice cream for their entire student section.
The stakes were never as high as when Lotz went into triple overtime against a former basketball standout for William Blount’s cross-county rival, Heritage. When Lotz sank the winning shot, William Blount fans stormed the court in celebration.
But when Lotz eventually hit a shooting slump that resulted in defeat, Cupp suspended him for two weeks.
“It was costing me a bunch of stuff,” Cupp said of his decision, to which Lotz didn’t protest.
“I had to take that,” Lotz said. “It was an unacceptable loss, and I deserved to be suspended.”
The punishment also happened to come on the heels of a shoulder injury Lotz suffered, giving him some time to recover. Meanwhile, Cupp replaced him and realized being the Creamsicle wasn’t so easy when he lost a shootout to the Bearden athletic director.
“I said, ‘This is what you suspend me for?’” Lotz said. “That’s not going to happen again.”
After Lotz retired the Creamsicle from sprinting, this past football season featured golf challenges in which participants were tasked with hitting a ball as close to a bucket 60 yards away.
These competitions have featured some genuinely impressive feats — something Cupp did not account for when he offered $500 cash to anyone who could hit the ball directly into the bucket. That reward went unclaimed until the final competition of the season when William Blount principal Rob Clark did the unimaginable.
“I was floored that he made it,” Cupp said. “He hasn’t gotten the $500, nor will he.”
As for what’s next for the Creamsicle, Cupp said he’s still in the process of brainstorming new competitions for the upcoming school year. This weekend, though, Lotz has his sights set on besting his longtime friend in a sport they both love.
“He wants to beat me,” Cupp said with a smile. “The Creamsicle is as competitive of a person as I know — doesn’t matter what it is.”
