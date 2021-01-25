KNOXVILLE, TN - 2020.10.20 - Practice

The Associated Press released its Week 9 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Houston

8. Texas Tech

9. Virginia

10. Wisconsin

11. West Virginia

12. Alabama

13. Creighton

14. Kansas

15. Tennessee

16. Missouri

17. Ohio State

18. Illinois

19. Virginia Tech

20. Minnesota

21. Saint Louis

22. Florida State

23. Boise State

24. Oklahoma

25. Oregon

This account is used by The Daily Times freelance sports writers and for staff reports.

