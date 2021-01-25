The Associated Press released its Week 9 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Iowa
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Houston
8. Texas Tech
9. Virginia
10. Wisconsin
11. West Virginia
12. Alabama
13. Creighton
14. Kansas
15. Tennessee
16. Missouri
17. Ohio State
18. Illinois
19. Virginia Tech
20. Minnesota
21. Saint Louis
22. Florida State
23. Boise State
24. Oklahoma
25. Oregon
