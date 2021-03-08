The Associated Press released its Week 15 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Alabama

8. Ohio State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Texas

11. Houston

12. Kansas

13. Villanova

14. Florida State

15. Creighton

16. Arkansas

17. Virginia

18. Loyola Chicago

19. San Diego State

20. Texas Tech

21. Oklahoma

22. Virginia Tech

23. Purdue

24. Colorado

25. Southern California

