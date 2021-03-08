The Associated Press released its Week 15 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Illinois
4. Michigan
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7. Alabama
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Texas
11. Houston
12. Kansas
13. Villanova
14. Florida State
15. Creighton
16. Arkansas
17. Virginia
18. Loyola Chicago
19. San Diego State
20. Texas Tech
21. Oklahoma
22. Virginia Tech
23. Purdue
24. Colorado
25. Southern California
