Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71

Tennessee’s Jaden Springer, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky’s Devin Askew during the first half on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

 James Crisp

The Associated Press released its Week 12 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Texas Tech

6. Villanova

7. Illinois

8. Virginia

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas

11. Iowa

12. West Virginia

13. Houston

14. Missouri

15. Alabama

16. Florida State

17. Creighton

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Tennessee

21. Oklahoma State

22. USC

23. Loyola Chicago

24. Belmont

25. Louisville

