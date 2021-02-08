The Associated Press released its Week 12 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Texas Tech
6. Villanova
7. Illinois
8. Virginia
9. Oklahoma
10. Texas
11. Iowa
12. West Virginia
13. Houston
14. Missouri
15. Alabama
16. Florida State
17. Creighton
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia Tech
20. Tennessee
21. Oklahoma State
22. USC
23. Loyola Chicago
24. Belmont
25. Louisville
