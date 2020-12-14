The Associated Press released its Week 4 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll, as well as his selections for the preseason All-American team.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Villanova
7. Houston
8. West Virginia
9. Tennessee
10. Wisconsin
11. Creighton
12. Texas
13. Texas Tech
14. Illinois
15. North Carolina
16. Duke
17. Virginia
18. Ohio State
19. Rutgers
20. Missouri
21. San Diego State
22. Richmond
23. Michigan
24. Arizona State
25. Virginia Tech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.