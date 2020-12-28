The Associated Press released its Week 5 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Wisconsin
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. West Virginia
10. Texas Tech
11. Rutgers
12. Iowa
13. Creighton
14. Missouri
15. Michigan State
16. Illinois
17. Michigan
18. Florida State
19. Duke
20. Virginia
21. Northwestern
22. Oregon
23. Ohio State
24. North Carolina
25. Virginia Tech
