The Associated Press released its Week 1 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll, as well as his selections for the preseason All-American team.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Illinois
5. Villanova
6. Wisconsin
7. Kansas
8. Houston
9. West Virginia
10. Tennessee
11. Duke
12. Michigan State
13. Creighton
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon
16. Virginia
17. Kentucky
18. Texas Tech
19. Ohio State
20. Florida State
21. Arizona State
22. Texas
23. Virginia Tech
24. Saint Louis
25. Richmond
