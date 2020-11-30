KNOXVILLE, TN - 2020.10.20 - Practice

The Associated Press released its Week 1 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll, as well as his selections for the preseason All-American team.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Illinois

5. Villanova

6. Wisconsin

7. Kansas

8. Houston

9. West Virginia

10. Tennessee

11. Duke

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon

16. Virginia

17. Kentucky

18. Texas Tech

19. Ohio State

20. Florida State

21. Arizona State

22. Texas

23. Virginia Tech

24. Saint Louis

25. Richmond

